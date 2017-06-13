The game will feature a seamless open world and allow solo players to request help from gamers around the world via online drop-in functionality

Published 12:06 PM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Monster hunters of the world can finally unite on multiple gaming platforms.

More information is now out on the recently revealed Monster Hunter World game which was thought to be just for the PlayStation 4, based on the reveal from the Sony press conference at the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017).

Adding onto the trailer hype for the game, Kotaku reported Tuesday, June 13, that Monster Hunter World will be available on the PS4, Xbox One, and the PC, though the PC release will come after the console versions.

The game will have 4-player cooperative play, as is standard for the series, though some new wrinkles have been added in the form of cross-region cooperative play. The featue will allow for players from Japan and the West to team up to fight monsters of all shapes and sizes.

There will also be online drop-in functionality, allowing solo players to ask for assistance from the worldwide group during quests they can't take on alone.

Capcom also said the game will have an open world, delivering "a seamless gameplay experience allowing players to move freely across map areas that comprise the living ecosystems and dynamically transition from day to night."

Monster Hunter World is set for release in early 2018. – Rappler.com