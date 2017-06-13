Nintendo Spotlight also brings exciting news on the development of a Pokemon RPG for the Switch

Published 11:46 PM, June 13, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Nintendo's presentation for the 2017 Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3 2017), Nintendo Spotlight, began at 12:00 midnight of Wednesday, June 14, Philippine time.

With the Spotlight itself lasting under 30 minutes, Nintendo packed it full of games slated for the Switch in 2017, along with some surprises and 2018 titles thrown in as well.

Nintendo opened its presentation with an action-packed show of titles for some of the Switch's major released or upcoming titles, namely Arms, Rocket League, Pokken Tournament DX, and Splatoon 2.

This was quickly folllowed by some new trailers for Xenoblade Chronicles 2, which is slated for a Holiday 2017 release, and a new Kirby game, which was slated for 2018.

Also mentioned during an interlude was a development many were hoping for: Game Freak is working on a core Pokemon RPG game for the Nintendo Switch! Tsunekazu Ishihara from The Pokemon Company added, "It may not release for more than a year, but we hope you'll look forward to it all the same."

There were also trailers for Yoshi for the Nintendo Switch, as well as a Metroid Prime 4 announcement trailer stating it was in development for the Switch.

Nintendo and Koei Tecmo, meanwhile have a Warriors game that will take let you take Fire Emblem characters into battles, and it's called Fire Emblem Warriors. Fire Emblem Warriors is slated for a Fall 2017 release.

Fans of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, meanwhile will be able to enjoy a number of expansion packs for the game.

Ubisoft also premiered more footage for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, which will be available on August 29.

This was soon followed by news that the Switch version of Rocket League would come with cross-platform functionality, allowing Switch gamers to take on players from other platforms.

Finally, Super Mario Odyssey capped off Nintendo Spotlight with an announcement trailer saying it would release October 27. – Rappler.com