People in southeast Asia, the Philippines included, will likely be affected by intermittent service

Published 10:16 PM, June 16, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Youtube is down for a number of users online, though no reason has been given for the outage.

Reports from site downtime monitoring service DownDetector note downtime beginning in the US East Coast at around 9:00 pm, Philippine time.

Users may see a 500 Internal Server Error Message from the site when attempting to access it through their computers.

While the situation seems to be improving in the US, the latest information from DownDetector shows Japan and parts of Australia being severely affected.

People in southeast Asia, the Philippines included, will likely be affected by intermittent service.

DownDetector received more than 15,000 reports of issues at its peak.

Are you having trouble accessing YouTube or watching videos? Let us know in the comments. – Rappler.com