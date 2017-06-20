'We’re back in the hardware business,' says Atari CEO Fred Chesnais

Published 9:40 AM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Video game company Atari is building a new game console, tech news site Venturebeat reported.

The console may likely tap into the buying power that comes with nostalgia and the retro gaming aesthetic of something like Nintendo's NES Classic Edition machine.

According to a Venturebeat report on June 16, Atari CEO Fred Chesnais confirmed the company was working on a new console, following reports of a non-Atari website showcasing a teaser video for the Ataribox.

Said Chesnais, “We’re back in the hardware business.”

Chesnais added the console would be based on PC technology, but declined to give additional details, as the company was still working on the design. More details, he said, would be revealed at a later date.

Atari previously filed for bankruptcy protection in 2013, but Chesnais bought it. The company currently turns a profit making mobile games. – Rappler.com