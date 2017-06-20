Users in the US looking for a job need only to set a search string that qualifies as a job-seeking query – such as 'jobs near me' or 'writing jobs' – and the search function will give you what's available from its listings

Published 10:59 PM, June 20, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Job hunting in the US may become just a bit less stressful for those with a smartphone and Internet connection.

Google announced Tuesday, June 20, that it was launching a jobs search feature in the US for desktop and mobile devices, which the company says will "connect Americans to job opportunities across the US, so no matter who you are or what kind of job you’re looking for, you can find job postings that match your needs."

Users looking for a job need only to set a search string that qualifies as a job-seeking query – such as "jobs near me" or "writing jobs" – and the search function will give you what's available from its listings.

Google added, "For many jobs, you’ll also see reviews and ratings of the employer from trusted sites, right alongside the job description, and if you’re signed in, for some jobs you’ll even see how long it would take to commute to the job from home."

Job listings on the new search service include information from LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder, Glassdoor and Facebook. Google also provided open documentation to allow all jobs providers, regardless of size or type, to make their employment openings available to search.

