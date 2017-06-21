The Zephyrus, an ultra-slim gaming laptop, arrives in the Philippines weeks after being unveiled at Taiwan's Computex. A version with the GTX 1070 graphics card is also available for P149,995.

Published 7:40 PM, June 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Asus launched the ROG Zephyrus on Wednesday, June 21, in an event held at their store at SM Megamall.

The Zephyrus emphasizes portability, and is among several laptops trying to become an ultra-powerful device tailor-made for gaming minus the bulk typically associated with the segment.

It's 17.9 millimeters (mm) at its thickest and tapers to just 16.9 mm at its slimmest point. Asus claims it's the world's thinnest gaming laptop. (READ: Asus unveils Zephyrus gaming PC, $500,000 gaming tournament)

Here are the specs:

Processor: Intel Core i7-7700HQ

OS: Windows 10 Home/Professional with Creators Update

Display: 15.6-inch wide-view full HD panel with anti-glare, 120Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 or 1070

RAM: Up to 24GB DDR4 2,400MHz

Storage: Up to 1TB SSD

Ports: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3 x 1; USB 3.1 x 4; HDMI 2.0 x 1; 3.5 mm headphone and mic combo jack x 1

Keyboard: ASUS Aura RGB backlit chiclet keyboard with 30-key rollover; 1.4 mm key travel

Battery: 4 cell, 50 Wh

Size: 37.9 x 26.2 x 1.69 cm (14.92 x 10.31 x 0.67 inches)

Weight (with battery): 2.2 kg (4.85 lbs)

The Zephyrus retails for P179,995 for the one with the GTX 1080 card; and P149,995 for the GTX 1070 version. It will be available in August 2017, with pre-orders starting in July 2017. – Rappler.com