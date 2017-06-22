Sega brings its classic games to mobile for free
MANILA, Philippines – Game company Sega will be launching an ad-supported collection of its classic games on iOS and Android mobile devices, bringing these games back to life for players young and old.
The service, called Sega Forever, will bring "an ever-expanding collection" of Sega titles to the mobile phone, beginning with these 5:
- Sonic The Hedgehog
- Altered Beast
- Phantasy Star II
- Comix Zone
- Kid Chameleon
These titles will be downloadable as apps, and the ad support can be disabled with a one-time $1.99 purchase on the game you've downloaded.
Sega Forever titles will include leaderboards, cloud saves, offline play, and controller support.
The service launches worldwide on June 22, except for Japan, Mainland China, and North Korea. – Rappler.com