Sega Forever brings 'an ever-expanding collection' of Sega's classic games to iOS and Android phones

Published 2:01 PM, June 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Game company Sega will be launching an ad-supported collection of its classic games on iOS and Android mobile devices, bringing these games back to life for players young and old.

The service, called Sega Forever, will bring "an ever-expanding collection" of Sega titles to the mobile phone, beginning with these 5:

Sonic The Hedgehog

Altered Beast

Phantasy Star II

Comix Zone

Kid Chameleon

These titles will be downloadable as apps, and the ad support can be disabled with a one-time $1.99 purchase on the game you've downloaded.

Sega Forever titles will include leaderboards, cloud saves, offline play, and controller support.

The service launches worldwide on June 22, except for Japan, Mainland China, and North Korea. – Rappler.com