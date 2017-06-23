LOOK: New Apple store's roof looks like a giant MacBook Air
MANILA, Philippines – An Apple store in Chicago that's currently under construction has one feature that's distinctly Apple: its roof looks like a giant Apple laptop.
A photo of the roof went up on Instagram, taken by user @kaos_since_always on Thursday, June 22, Chicago time. After just an hour, the Apple logo placed on the shiny, silver roof was rolled up, said local news outlet DNAInfo.
Take a look:
DNAInfo also has a video showing construction workers placing the logo on the roof:
ABC7 Chicago has another video of the roof, this time without the logo:
The store is designed by London architectural firm Foster + Partners. The store is targeting an October 2017 opening, according to a Chicago Tribune report. – Rappler.com