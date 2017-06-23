The store is located in Chicago. Some take photos and videos before the Apple logo is rolled up.

Published 3:43 PM, June 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – An Apple store in Chicago that's currently under construction has one feature that's distinctly Apple: its roof looks like a giant Apple laptop.

A photo of the roof went up on Instagram, taken by user @kaos_since_always on Thursday, June 22, Chicago time. After just an hour, the Apple logo placed on the shiny, silver roof was rolled up, said local news outlet DNAInfo.

Take a look:

So apparently the new #applestorechicago looks like a giant #laptop. #underconstruction #viewfrommyoffice @choreographics A post shared by KAOS Since Always (@kaos_since_always) on Jun 22, 2017 at 12:14pm PDT

DNAInfo also has a video showing construction workers placing the logo on the roof:

ABC7 Chicago has another video of the roof, this time without the logo:

LOOK FAMILIAR? The new Apple Store under construction at Michigan Avenue and the Chicago River is designed to look like a Macbook! #abc7chicago #apple #applestore #macbook A post shared by ABC 7 Chicago (@abc7chicago) on Jun 22, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

The store is designed by London architectural firm Foster + Partners. The store is targeting an October 2017 opening, according to a Chicago Tribune report. – Rappler.com