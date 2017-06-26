The tech giant will end the practice 'later this year'

Published 12:25 PM, June 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Google will stop scanning the inboxes of free Gmail users to tailor ads for them.

The company announced through a blog post last Friday, June 23 (Saturday, June 24 in Manila) that it would end the practice "later this year."

Google currently scans individual users' inboxes to bring them better targeted advertisements.

Note, however, that the change will not actually stop Google from showing ads on Gmail. Rather, Gmail ads will likely be determined by a user's search habits or other information that the company has from people using Google or Google-related products and services.

Diane Greene, Google senior vice president for Google Cloud, said in the post that the decision to take out inbox scanning for ad targeting "brings Gmail ads in line with how we personalize ads for other Google products."

She added: "Ads shown are based on users' settings. Users can change those settings at any time, including disabling ads personalization. G Suite will continue to be ad free."

Users who would prefer not to have personalized ads at all can turn off the setting by going to their Google Account page, going to Personal Info and Privacy and then unticking Ads Personalization under Ads Settings. – Rappler.com