Published 7:55 PM, June 26, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fighting game enthusiasts will have plenty to watch out for in July as Bandai Namco announced another fighting game tournament in the country: REV Major Philippines.

Set for July 8 and 9 at the Power Mac Center Spotlight Circuit Makati, REV Major Philippines will feature 7 different fighting game tournaments, culminating on the second day with a Tekken 7 tournament as part of the Tekken World Tour.

The Tekken World Tour is an international tournament series featuring the best and brightest Tekken fighters vying for ranking points to get them higher up on regional leaderboards. The top 5 from the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific regions will take part in the grand finals, fighitng against EVO 2017's Tekken 7 champion in the US later in the year.

Top fighters from the Asia Pacific region will be attending, including Japan's Nobi, Yuu, and Take, and Korea's Echo Fox players JDCR and Saint. On the Philippine side, Alexandre "AK" Laverez and Andreij "Doujin" Albar will also be taking part.

"We are all very excited for REV Major Philippines and with this event, 2017 is shaping up to be a banner year for the Philippine fighting game community," said Richard Brojan, CEO and owner of PlayBook, one of the tournament's partners.

Brojan added: "Being chosen by Bandai Namco as a venue for their master event is an honor and it makes us feel incredibly happy that they now acknowledge the huge Tekken community of our country. The world got to see the talent that our players have in the recent Rage Art event, and now we are proud to show the world more of it in REV Major Philippines."

REV Major will also feature tournaments for Street Fighter V, Injustice 2, Guilty Gear Xrd Revelator 2, King of Fighters XIV, Super Smash Bros 4 for Wii U, and Ultimate Marvel vs Capcom 3.

Rappler will also be streaming the action, so those who can't attend the tournament can enjoy the show remotely. More information on REV Major Philippines is available on its Facebook event page and on Playbook's website. – Rappler.com