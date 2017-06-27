Nintendo releasing SNES Classic console with 21 games
MANILA, Philippines – After the successful launch of the NES Classic console last year, Nintendo is going to release another console that now mimics the much-loved Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES.
The SNES Classic console, like the NES Classic, looks like a smaller version of the original device it's based on. It will be released on September 29 for $80.
The SNES Classic will come with 21 games:
- Contra III: The Alien Wars
- Donkey Kong Country
- EarthBound
- Final Fantasy III
- F-ZERO
- Kirby Super Star
- Kirby's Dream Course
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Mega Man X
- Secret of Mana
- Star Fox
- Star Fox 2
- Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting
- Super Castlevania IV
- Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts
- Super Mario Kart
- Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars
- Super Mario World
- Super Metroid
- Super Punch-Out!!
- Yoshi's Island
Kotaku adds the SNES Classic will come with an HDMI cable, a charging cable, and a pair of SNES controllers with 5-foot cables. The cables are about two feet longer than that of the ones on the NES Classic Controller.
More information is available on Nintendo's SNES Classic website. – Rappler.com