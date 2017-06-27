The SNES Classic console will come out on September 29 and will cost $80

Published 3:10 PM, June 27, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – After the successful launch of the NES Classic console last year, Nintendo is going to release another console that now mimics the much-loved Super Nintendo Entertainment System, or SNES.

The SNES Classic console, like the NES Classic, looks like a smaller version of the original device it's based on. It will be released on September 29 for $80.

The SNES Classic will come with 21 games:

Contra III: The Alien Wars

Donkey Kong Country

EarthBound

Final Fantasy III

F-ZERO

Kirby Super Star

Kirby's Dream Course

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past

Mega Man X

Secret of Mana

Star Fox

Star Fox 2

Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting

Super Castlevania IV

Super Ghouls 'n Ghosts

Super Mario Kart

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars

Super Mario World

Super Metroid

Super Punch-Out!!

Yoshi's Island

Kotaku adds the SNES Classic will come with an HDMI cable, a charging cable, and a pair of SNES controllers with 5-foot cables. The cables are about two feet longer than that of the ones on the NES Classic Controller.

More information is available on Nintendo's SNES Classic website. – Rappler.com