Published 9:18 AM, June 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Twitter is reportedly looking into allowing its users to flag fake news and offensive content, a Washington Post report said Thursday, June 29 (Friday, June 30, Manila time).

According to two people who spoke to the news site on condition of anonymity, the flagging feature – said to be a protoype which may not actually be released – could potentially look like a tab appearing in a drop-down menu on tweets.

Twitter spokeswoman Emily Horne said, "There are no current plans to launch any type of product along these lines." She also did not comment as to whether such a feature was in testing.

The development of the flagging tool is also reportedly moving slowly partly due to concerns that it can be manipulated or gamed like other aspects of Twitter.

While Twitter currently lags behind Facebook in fighting fake news or extremist and otherwise offensive content, Colin Crowell, the company's vice president for policy, said earlier this month Twitter was "working hard to detect spammy behaviors" such as automated accounts that try to manipulate trending topics. The company is also putting efforts into machine learning to help detect such behavior.

Twitter has also pledged to work to fight terror content alongside Facebook, Microsoft, and YouTube. – Rappler.com