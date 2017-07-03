The feature will help users find nearby Wi-Fi hotspots which businesses have shared with Facebook from their page

Published 9:20 AM, July 03, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook announced on Saturday, July 1 (June 30, US time) that it was expanding the rollout of its Find Wi-Fi functionality on iPhone and Android.

While the feature was originally available in just a few countries, Facebook said on its blog that it is bringing the feature worldwide.

The company said the feature will help users find nearby Wi-Fi hotspots which businesses have shared with Facebook from their page. This will allow users to map out connectivity in a given area if their data connections aren't as strong as they should be.

The feature works through the Facebook app. Users need to click on the "More" tab, then choose "Find Wi-Fi" and enable the feature. Nearby hotspots will be shown on a map, and you can learn more about the businesses serving Wi-Fi through the function as well. – Rappler.com