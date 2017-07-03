An announcement is said to be forthcoming this week. Microsoft, however, did not comment on the reports.

MANILA, Philippines – Microsoft is set to cut 'thousands' of jobs across the world, reports say, as part of a salesforce reorganization effort.

A source with knowledge of the downsizing told TechCrunch the restructuring would include an organizational merger, involving its enterprise customer unit and one or more of its SME-focused divisions. The source added an announcement would be forthcoming this week.

Microsoft declined to comment on the report.

Last weekend, Bloomberg reported that a restructuring would "impact the Worldwide Commercial Business under Judson Althoff and Jean-Philippe Courtois' global sales and marketing group."

Bloomberg adds the restructuring is meant to pivot the company towards cloud services and selling such. By convincing customers to sign up for cloud services hosted in Microsoft data centers, it hopes to make headway in the cloud sector which is led by Amazon.

This year's possible layoffs follow 7,800 job cuts in 2015, and some 2,850 job cuts in 2016. – Rappler.com