Dissidia Final Fantasy NT is being co-developed by Team Ninja, the studio behind Dead Or Alive

Published 12:27 PM, July 04, 2017

LOS ANGELES, USA – The top men behind the Final Fantasy (FF) brawler, Dissidia Final Fantasy NT, had a laugh when we asked them if we'll eventually see characters from fighting series Dead Or Alive (DOA) in the game.

Dissidia is being co-developed by Team Ninja, the Koei Tecmo studio behind Dead Or Alive.

Takeo Kujiraoka, Dissidia's director, and Ichiro Hazama, its producer, didn't close the window on the possibility of DOA characters as future downloadable content (DLC): "That may be in the future but not now," they said.



The full quote: "That would be great but this game is all about the Final Fantasy all-star cast and we think that is very important to do. We do have a lot of characters that our fans asked for as well, so we want to focus on that first, and we also think that if the next character update is a character from Dead Or Alive and then a lot of fans might get really angry at us. So, that may be in the future but not now."

There are currently 23 characters in the arcade version in Japan. "We do plan to have more updates by the time the PS4 version releases," said Kujiraoka. He also said that given FF's rich collection of characters, it's "a very difficult process to figure out which characters to include in the game." They felt that it was important to have all the protagonists and rivals in the game so that's where they started off. They also made sure to avoid overlapping characters, so all the characters will be unique in the game, and to look at who's popular.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT comes out in 2018 for the PS4. – Rappler.com