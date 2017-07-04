'I'm a creep. I'm sorry,' blogs Dave McClure, admitting having engaged in inappropriate behavior towards women

Published 3:52 PM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Dave McClure, founding partner at tech incubator 500 Startups, resigned on Monday, July 3, as general partner of all funds and entities managed by the firm, days after he relinquished his CEO position from the firm.

McClure resigned from being CEO of 500 Startups a few days after The New York Times reported on June 30 he had sent inappropriate messages to a female entrepreneur who was looking to work at the firm.

At that time of his CEO resignation, Recode noted McClure remained a general partner of its funds, according to an email from the new CEO, Christine Tsai.

An Axios report based on the email sent by Tsai said 500 Startups got several harassment allegations against McClure, which they investigated and "found his behavior to have been unacceptable."

McClure admitted to engaging in inappropriate behavior towards women in a blog post on July 2, titled "I'm a creep. I'm sorry."

McClure wrote, "I made advances towards multiple women in work-related situations, where it was clearly inappropriate. I put people in compromising and inappropriate situations, and I selfishly took advantage of those situations where I should have known better. My behavior was inexcusable and wrong."

"For these and other incidents where I have been at fault, I would like to apologize for being a clueless, selfish, unapologetic and defensive ass." – Rappler.com