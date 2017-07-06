In PH, the Moto Z2 Play will come out this July for around P25,000 to 30,000. No specific prices and release dates have been released.

Published 2:29 PM, July 06, 2017

BANGKOK, Thailand - The Motorola Z2 Play has arrived in Southeast Asia, officially launched on July 5, Thursday. The phone will be hitting store shelves in the Philippines sometime this July within the P25,000 to P30,000 price range.

The exact date of release and local price have yet to be announced.

At 145 g and 5.99 mm, the Moto Z2 Play is significantly lighter and thinner than its 165g and 6.99 mm predecessor. Despite differences in dimension, the Z2 Play still includes the colorful 5.5-inch AMOLED 1080p display from the previous generation.

Those who have used or owned the Z Play will immediately feel the size difference.

The Z2 Play still boasts its turbo charging feature and its strong battery life said to last approximately 7 hours on 15 minutes of charging time. Like the recent Motorola models, the Z2 Play still includes a water repellent nano-coating and a front fingerprint scanner, made bigger for easier use and navigation.

The Z2 Play is equipped with a 12MP f/ 1.7 aperture autofocus rear camera and a 5 MP f/ 2.2 aperture wide view front camera. For video capture, resolutions reach 4K at 30fps.

Specs

The Z2 Play houses a Snapdragon 626 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage with microSD card support of up to 2TB. It will ship with Android 7.1.1, the latest for the platform. Much like its predecessor, the Z2 Play still comes with audio and USB-C ports that the Moto Z and Moto Z Force dropped. Dual-SIM support is also included.

Mod Support

Introduced with the Z series were plug and play accessories magnetically connected behind the phones called Moto Mods. With the release of the Z2 Play, Motorola will be expanding the family of Moto Mods with four additions:

The Moto GamePad - With gamers in mind, it adds controller support to the phone (housed at the center), complete with joysticks, face, and bumper buttons. This can last 8 hours of play before needing to be charged via USB-C.

The JBL SoundBoost 2 (below) - It improves upon its first outing by making it much lighter and more portable.

Moto Style Shells with Wireless Charging - On top of giving users ability to swap styles and finishes, the Style Shell now allows fast 10W wireless charging.

Turbo PowerPack (below) - Contains 3490 mAh of power. This powerbank mod recharges users’ phones after being plugged.

Owners of previous generation mods will be happy to know that the Z2 Play is backwards compatible. All mods previously purchased can still be used on the new models. According to Moto, they will be providing at least 3 generations of support for the mods that have already been released and are currently out on the market.

The Z2 Play will be shipping locally with two available colors: Lunar Gray and Fine Gold.

Local release dates and exact prices for the phone and the Moto Mods (sold separately) will be announced soon. – Rappler.com