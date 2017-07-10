The facility will help to handle data from iMessages, answers from the voice-activated assistant Siri and song downloads from iTunes, Apple's director for the Nordic countries, Erik Stannow, says

Published 6:53 PM, July 10, 2017

STOCKHOLM, Sweden – Apple on Monday, July 10, said it would invest 6 billion Danish kroner ($920 million, 810 million euros) in a data center in Denmark, its second in the country to run entirely on clean energy.

Ground-breaking at the plant in Aabenraa, which will employ between 50 and 100 people, will start in the final quarter of 2017, with construction due to be completed in early 2019.

The facility will help to handle data from iMessages, answers from the voice-activated assistant Siri and song downloads from iTunes, Apple's director for the Nordic countries, Erik Stannow, said.

Supercomputers at data centers generate large amounts of heat, which requires high levels of electricity for cooling.

Easy access to 100-percent renewable energy and the reliability of the Danish grid motivated the decision, Apple said.

The US electronics and online services giant invested a similar amount in a data centre in Viborg, northern Denmark, in 2015.

The firm has contracted with an energy supplier to provide more than 30 megawatts of wind-generated electricity. – Rappler.com