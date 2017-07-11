Riot's lawsuit against Shanghai Moonton Technology follows attempts to get the Google Play store and Apple App Store to take down the infringing games

Published 11:35 AM, July 11, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Riot Games, the company behind multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game League of Legends, has filed a lawsuit against Shanghai Moonton Technology for alleged copyright and trademark infringement.

In its 44-page lawsuit filed before the Central District Court of California on July 6, Riot Games alleged that Shanghai Moonton "has developed and distributed a succession of mobile games designed to trade off Riot's well-known and valuable intellectual property: Magic Rush: Heroes, Mobile Legends: 5v5 MOBA, and Mobile Legends: Bang bang."

It added the infringing games have many elements that crib from League of Legends, including characters, artwork, map designs, and unit and monster designs.

It also cited the similarity between Riot's League of Legends logo and Shanghai Moonton's games logos, which use a similar font on a shield background.

Riot's lawsuit follows attempts to get the Google Play store and Apple App Store to take down the infringing games.

Riot adds in its suit that Shanghai Moonton only made "the most minimal adjustments while continuing to knowingly infringe," and took down its game only to re-release it under a different name and with additional changes.

The lawsuit also lists comparisons between League of Legends characters and their equivalent characters in Mobile Legends, along with other supporting documents. – Rappler.com