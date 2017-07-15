(UPDATED) Visiting the site leads to a landing page where a message reads, 'We're taking some time out of the spotlight to work on the new and improved CashCashPinoy'

Published 10:52 AM, July 15, 2017

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – Daily deals site CashCashPinoy took its site offline to work on a new version of the site.

Visiting the site leads to a landing page where a message reads, "We're taking some time out of the spotlight to work on the new and improved CashCashPinoy."

The site has been embroiled in controversy, with the BIR filing tax evasion charges against the site, and with TechInAsia reporting in 2014 that BDO suspended CashCashPinoy over the alleged sale of fake goods.

Tech site E27.co added that a source aware with the turn of events regarding CashCashPinoy said it is "now in hiding mode and no response can be expected in the next days."

"I have received reports that employees have been left unpaid, and merchants and customers are now stranded with worthless vouchers as CashCashPinoy is not releasing any money," the E27.co source added.

In a statement, CashCashPinoy responded to the claim from E27, calling it "unfounded."

"We would like to assure that employees are being rightfully paid on time and that we are working closely with our active merchant partners to ensure that valid customer vouchers continue to be honored, the company said.

"While the website may be offline, customers and partners may continue to reach us thru support@cashcashpinoy.com and merchant@cashcashpinoy.com respectively." – Rappler.com