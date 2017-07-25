Microsoft reassures the public by saying, 'MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon'

Published 12:00 PM, July 25, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Rejoice, Microsoft Paint users! It seems the good old Paint app will be saying goodbye, but only for a short while.

In the middle of heated discussions and eulogies for the Paint program, Microsoft clarified on Monday, July 24 (Tuesday, July 25 in Manila) that while Paint is going to be placed in a deprecated state, it won't be going away completely and will instead become a free standalone program on the Windows Store in the future.

According to Microsoft, "MS Paint is here to stay, it will just have a new home soon, in the Windows Store where it will be available for free."

The company added that Paint 3D, Paint's successor, will be available for free with the Windows 10 Creators Update and will keep getting feature updates.

"In addition to the new 3D capabilities," the company said, "many of the MS Paint features people know and love like photo editing, line and curve tools, and 2D creation are in Paint 3D." – Rappler.com