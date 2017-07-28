The discontinuation is the final nail in the coffin for iPods that don't have internet connectivity

Published 12:14 PM, July 28, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – It's a gloomy day for those who grew up with Apple's iconic music players.

Apple confirmed in an email to The Verge that the iPod nano and shuffle have been discontinued, 3 years after the iPod classic was sent to the chopping block. "Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” an Apple spokesperson told the tech website.

Prior to the confirmation, the website noticed that the respective websites for the devices, where one can see the features and can put up an order, have been taken down. At the time of writing (11:30 am, July 28) Google searches still show the nano and the shuffle pages on the Apple website. But clicking them doesn't lead to the actual pages anymore, and lead to another part of the site.

While they have been discontinued, it's likely that they will remain in stores until supplies eventually run out. Online stores like Lazada show that they still have the devices in stock, meaning that collectors, fans, or those looking to profit from the impending rarity of the device still have an opportunity to buy now. – Rappler.com