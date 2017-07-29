Rampage 2017 is a jam-packed one-day event set to have a number of activities catering to new players and veterans alike

Published 10:07 AM, July 29, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Fans of League of Legends (LoL) have a lot to be excited about this Sunday, as Garena Philippines brings Rampage 2017 to the World Trade Center in Pasay City on Sunday, July 30.

The jam-packed one-day event will have a number of activities for new players and veterans alike.

Aside from a Play Zone featuring a dedicated LAN party for everyone to jump in and play games, Rampage 2017 will also feature a merchandise caravan so fans can widen their collection of goods.

Rampage 2017 will also feature a cosplay competition, a new year of celebrities facing off in a League of Legends deathmatch, and performances by Rocksteddy and Mayonnaise.

The event wouldn't be complete without a big showdown, however. The finals of the Bacchus Pro Gaming Series 2017 Summer tournament is set to be the grand finale for the event, culminating in a battle between Philippine League of Legends titans.



Excited for the event? Learn more about Rampage 2017 by checking out its event page online. – Rappler.com