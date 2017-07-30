Team Manila Eagles will represent the Philippines for the Garena Premier League Summer 2017

Published 10:20 PM, July 30, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - After weeks of intense matches, the champion of the Bacchus Garena Pro Gaming Series was crowned at Rampage 2017.

The Team Manila Eagles (TME) came out on top after defeating Mineski in a Best of 5 match. The rounds had everyone at the edge of their seat seeing as the two teams had an interesting split coming into the finals.

TME looked like the stronger team at the beginning, as the team stood undefeated throughout the entire split. Meanwhile, Mineski, one of the powerhouses of eSports, had a tougher time, having to defeat Imperium Pro Team before moving to the finals with a 9W 5L record. But when the opportunity to represent the country on the international stage is on the table, anything can happen.

The winning team of the Bacchus Garena PGS will have only a few weeks to prepare for the Garena Premiere League tournament where they will compete with the best teams within the Southeast Asian region to earn a chance to compete in this year’s Worlds Tournament. The GPL Summer Tournament will be held from August 25 – 27 at the Muang Thai GMM Live House in Bangkok, Thailand.

The winner also gets the lion’s share of the P500,000 prize pool. – Rappler.com