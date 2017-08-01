AI startup Ozlo to join Facebook
MANILA, Philippines – Artificial intelligence (AI) startup company Ozlo will be joining Facebook, the startup announced on Monday, July 31 (August 1 in Manila time).
On a post on its homepage, Ozlo said, "By joining a team that shares our values and our vision, we will be able to continue to work on building experiences powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. There's a lot more for us to explore ahead and we're excited to bring our technology to the Messenger community."
A Recode report added Ozlo was working on artificial intelligence that could understand text-based conversations, claiming it could understand and answer questions that that required responses beyond the simple yes-or-no statements.
Facebook bought the company’s technology and its workforce in the deal, with a spokesperson adding, "They’re just going to be working with [Messenger] to continue their work with artificial intelligence and machine learning."
The terms of the deal were not disclosed. – Rappler.com