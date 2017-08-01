HMD Global issues a statement regarding counterfeit 3310 units circulating in the Philippine market

Published 6:53 PM, August 01, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – HMD Global, the company behind relaunch of Nokia phones in 2017, warned consumers to be wary of counterfeit Nokia 3310 phones in the Philippines.

HMD Global revived the popular handset this year, and released it in June in the country. Prior to the official release, there had already been rumblings of fake units circulating in the market.

HMD's emailed statement is the first time the company officially acknowledged the issue, saying that the fake goods have been "spotted in various places in the country as well as in the online marketplace." (READ: New Nokia 3310, Android phones priced for PH market)

"HMD is sending out a clear message not to purchase these counterfeit phones and alerting consumers that such devices do not have the genuine brand and quality consumers love from Nokia phones, and are not covered by the protection of Nokia phone care services," they said.

All genuine Nokia phones purchased from official retailers are protected by the manufacturers' limited warranty in the country of purchase.

The Nokia 3310 is available for P2,490. – Rappler.com