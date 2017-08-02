HTC returns to the Philippines with a phone packing a Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, and the highest-rated smartphone camera so far by DxOMark

Published 4:22 PM, August 02, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Taiwanese phone brand HTC returns to the Philippines with the launch of several new phones, including its flagship U11 smartphone.

The U11 will retail for P36,990, putting it firmly in competition with the likes of the LG G6, the Samsung Galaxy S8, and the Sony Xperia XZs. It will be officially sold through Lazada Philippines, starting today.

HTC launched the U11 at an event held in Peninsula Manila on Wedensday, August 2. It officially marks the company's return to the Philippine market, after several years of absence.

The U11's core features are Qualcomm's flagship system-on-a-chip, the Snapdragon 835, 6GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a fingerprint reader, a 5.5” Quad HD display, and a 16MP front camera.

Its 12 MP rear camera also boasts of having the highest DxOMark rating achieved so far by a phone, at a rating of 90. The Google Pixel comes in at second at 89. A few points below them are cameras from phones like the Samsung Galaxy S8, Sony Xperia XZ and the Huawei P10.

The U11 will be available in three colors: "Amazing Silver," "Sapphire Blue," and "Brilliant Black." – Rappler.com