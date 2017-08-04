The South Korean tech giant adds another flip phone to its roster as revealed on its Chinese website

Published 1:30 PM, August 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – The flip phone, once the epitome of cool, arguably reached its peak with the Motorola Razr back in 2004. Its appeal was eventually superseded by the smartphone, kicked into popularity by 2007's iPhone. (READ: Samsung C9 Pro: Excellent but cheaper competition weakens appeal)

Samsung hasn't let that fact get in the way, however, as it revealed its new flip phone, the G-9298, also known as the Leader 8 or "Leadership 8" when translated directly from Chinese.

The phone was revealed on Samsung's Chinese website on Thursday, August 3, according to reports, which featured specs and photos of the device but without availability and pricing details.

Check it out:

Here are the core specs and features:

Quad-core processor

4GB RAM

64GB of storage with support for microSD cards up to 256GB

Dual 4.2-inch, full HD screens (one inside and one outside)

12MP rear camera (f1.7) and 5MP front camera (f1.9)

4K video capture at 30fps

4G LTE

Fingerprint sensor

2,300 mAh battery

235 grams

S Voice

Samsung Pay

In Samsung's flip phone roster, the Leader 8 follows the lesser-specced Folder Flip 2, an exclusive in its home country South Korea, and the W2017, also a China exclusive. Both came out earlier in the year, offering an alternative and once wildly popular form factor from the usual smartphone of today.

It remains to be seen whether these flip phones will make their way to other countries. – Rappler.com