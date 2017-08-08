One other Philippine team, TNC, remains in the hunt for the half-billion-peso grand prize in The International 7

Published 1:40 PM, August 08, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino team Execration was eliminated from Dota 2 tournament The International 7 (TI7) on Tuesday, August 8.

Debuting in TI7's Main Event for the first time, Execration was a heavy underdog in its matchup against pedigreed Secret – a team that already has multiple Major and The International achievements under its belt. Execration has had notable victories too, chief of which is 2016's championship run at the MPGL Southeast Asian Championship. However, Secret just seems to have their number as Execration lost the do-or-die match in around 32 minutes, below the usual 40 or 50 minutes for a Dota 2 match at this level. (READ: P526.6M at stake for PH Dota teams TNC and Execration in tourney)

Execration's appearance vs Secret will be their last on the Main Stage as they become the first team to fall. #TI7 A post shared by Dota 2 Valve Software (@dota2ti) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

The first round matchup was actually a rematch of the finals of the ROG Masters 2016 last November – one that produced similar results. Secret also beat Execration handily in that match, sweeping them 3-0. Execration won a then-team record $33,750 (P1.7 million at today's exchange rate) as the second-placer – a record that has been replaced by their prize of at least P6 million in TI7.

Execration went with Sand King (Kimuel "LeumiK-Kimo" Borromeo Rodis), Lycan (Fernando "Nando.ph" Mendoza), Clockwerk (Ryan Jay "Jay-Bimbo" Qui), Shadow Fiend (James "CartMaN-ZeRo" Palatolon John), and Silencer (Ralph Richard "RR.ph" Peñano).

Meanwhile, Europe-based Secret had Witch Doctor (Clement "Puppey" Ivanov), Batrider (Maurice "KheZu" Gutmann), Rubick (Yazied "YapZ0r" Jaradat), Templar Assassin (Yeik Nai "MidOne" Zheng ), and Phantom Lancer (Pyo "MentalProtector" No-a).

While Execration is out of the running in the tournament, the loss serves some good consolation prizes: aside from the prize money, they finally experienced the game's most important stage, which could prove to be vital to the young team, moving forward.

One other PH team, TNC, remains in contention with its first match set at 1 am, Wednesday, August 9, Manila time. Filipino player Abed Yusop also competes with US-based Digital Chaos, which faces off against China's iG Vitality in the first round.

Secret proceeds to the second round of the Lower Bracket where they'll meet fellow Europe-based team Liquid on Wednesday, August 9, Manila time. – Rappler.com