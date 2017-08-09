The PH team is still in contention but is one series loss away from elimination

Published 9:39 AM, August 09, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Chinese titan LGD.ForeverYoung (LFY) continued its dominance at The International 2017 in Seattle, Washington, sweeping Philippines’ TNC Pro Team 2-0. TNC falls to the lower bracket, where they may still make it to the grand finals.

Both teams entered the main event as their regions’ flagship teams. LFY had dominated the group stages with a 14-2 record, while TNC was Southeast Asia’s sole representative in the upper bracket. As such the match was expected to go either way.

TNC's Raven digs the team intro segment music #TI7 A post shared by Dota 2 Valve Software (@dota2ti) on Aug 8, 2017 at 11:36am PDT

TNC opened up game one with a surprise Alchemist pick, leading much of the early game in terms of objectives and gold, though kills were lopsided towards LFY. Key split-push plays from the Nature’s Prophet (LFY offlaner He “Inflame” Yongzheng) however, staggered TNC’s advances and provided the other members with some much needed space.

Heading into the late game, TNC’s decision to prioritize the majority of its resources on Carlo “Kuku” Palad’s Alchemist began to backfire as the hero’s early-to-mid-game focus could not keep up with the unlocked potential of LFY’s cores. At nearly over an hour, TNC was forced to surrender.

The second game was a much less even affair than the first. LFY’s hard-to-kill core combination of Du “Monet” Peng’s Faceless Void and Xie “Super” Junhao’s Bristleback forced TNC to to play to its tune for much of the game.

TNC, even when engaging fights first, couldn’t find opportunities to nab important kills and were thus stifled in terms of progression early on. By the time Marc “Raven” Fausto’s carry Naga Siren began ramping up, LFY was simply too far ahead for it to be of impact. A final, brutal assault on TNC’s base near the 30-minute mark sealed the deal for LFY’s win.

LFY move on to the Upper Bracket Semifinals after dropping TNC 2-0. They'll face the winner of VP vs LGD #TI7 A post shared by Dota 2 Valve Software (@dota2ti) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

With this victory, LFY secures an assured top 5 finish (equivalent to 4.5% of the prize pool or around $1 million) and a slot in the upper bracket semi-finals versus Virtus Pro.

TNC fights next on Friday, August 11, 1 am against multi-major winner OG, the team it defeated to secure top eight at the last International, in the second round of the lower bracket. The loser will head home with a 12th place finish and a payout of $359,639 (around P18M), a mere 1.5% of the still-increasing $24,076,440 prize pool.

Digital Chaos, a team headlined by Filipino superstar Abed Yusop, will also be fighting for its tournament life with LGD Gaming soon after. – Rappler.com

