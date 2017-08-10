Europe-based OG gets revenge from the PH team that eliminated them in last year's tournament

Published 10:00 AM, August 10, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Southeast Asia's last bet in The International 7, TNC, was sent packing, Thursday, August 10, as a vengeful OG eliminated them in a 2-0 sweep.

The loss occurred in the second round of the Dota 2 tournament's lower bracket, giving TNC a 9th-to-12th finish – currently good for P18M or 1.5% of the increasing prize pool.

The fight was a grudge match. TNC and Europe-based OG met in the same part of last year's The International, with opposite results: TNC won 2-nil in what was considered a stunning upset. The tables were completely turned this year. This time, it was OG that pulled off the technical upset, with TNC starting in the upper bracket and OG in the lower. Last year, TNC began in the lower bracket and OG in the upper – as the highest seed.

TNC awaiting their morning match against OG. #TI7 A post shared by Dota 2 Valve Software (@dota2ti) on Aug 9, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

TNC simply couldn't recreate last year's magic as OG – owners of multiple Major championships – played with a vengeance and a keen awareness of their opponents and what they could do. OG exercised great control, and was rarely put in an extreme, compromising position in the two games they played.

With their elimination in the 2nd round, TNC finishes lower than last year's 7th-to-8th finish, achieved by making it to the 3rd round. With last year's higher finish, they took home P23M – around P5M less than their winnings this year. – Rappler.com