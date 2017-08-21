Leading the pack is the new flagship Zenfone 4 Pro priced at P39,995

Published 4:09 PM, August 21, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Two days after the initial unveiling in Asus home country Taiwan, the Zenfone 4 series of smartphones is launched in the Philippines at the SMX Convention Center, Saturday, August 19.

The series is made up of 5 variants: Zenfone 4 Pro, Zenfone 4, Zenfone Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and the Zenfone 4 Max. Being marketed as phones that offer unique photography experiences that produce professional looking photos, all come equipped with dual-camera systems.

The Zenfone 4 Pro’s 16MP dual rear camera with f/1.7 aperture lens allows 2x optical zoom and 10x total zoom. Zenfone 4, on the other hand, has a 12MP dual rear camera with F1.8 aperture lens that shoots at a wide 120-degree angle capturing more in the frame.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro brings the same wide 120-degree angle up front in its 24MP dual front-facing selfie cameras; fitting more people in "we-fies" and adding background scenery to selfies. In addition, the Selfie Pro has 4K UHD video for both its front and rear cameras. All three also have the Sony flagship IMX 362 image sensor said to be able to capture brighter and more vibrant photos.

Similarly the Zenfone 4 Selfie’s 20MP shooter also has the same wide-view we-fie camera of its Pro counterpart. Lastly, the Zenfone 4 Max comes with 13MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Despite it seeming like the weakest of the bunch in terms of camera power, the Zenfone 4 Max delivers on battery, sporting a whopping 5000 mAh battery, said to last 46 days of standby time.

Specs and pricing

In terms of specs, the flagship Zenfone 4 Pro, priced at P39,995 definitely packs a punch; it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space, and a 3600mAh battery.

The Zenfone 4 is priced at P28,995, packing a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660/630, 6GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and 3300mAh battery.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro comes in at Php 18,995, and features a Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and 3000mAh battery.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie has a tag of P13,995 and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage space, and 3000mAh battery.

Cheapest among the bunch is the Zenfone 4 Max at Php 9,995, which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB of storage space, and 5000mAh battery.

The Zenfone 4 series of phones will ship with ZenUI 4.0 and will upgrade to Android 0 soon.

Other event surprises

With a number of fans in attendance, actress Bea Alonzo was welcomed to the stage with loud cheers and screams when she was announced as the Zenfone 4’s local celebrity endorser. She revealed that she partnered with ASUS to film a short web-series to air in their official website to promote the new smartphones.

The Zenfone 4 Selfie Pro, Zenfone 4 Selfie, and Zenfone 4 Max are all available now while the Zenfone 4 is already up for pre-order. Those interested in the Zenfone 4 Pro will have to wait a few more weeks as pre-orders begin mid-September. – Rappler.com