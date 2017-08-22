The life simulator brings back pets to the fray on November 10, more than 3 years after the original release of 'The Sims 4'

Published 2:00 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Dogs and cats make a return to the popular life simulator, The Sims 4, in an expansion pack announced by publisher EA on Tuesday, August 22.

The expansion pack, the self-explanatory Cats & Dogs, comes out for the PC and Mac on November 10.

Aside from bringing a selection of ready-to-pet cats and dogs, the expansion pack will also feature a "Create-A-Pet" tool that will allow players to customize their pet of choice. Players can customize their pets' fur and the fur pattern, as well as choose from several different cat and dog breeds or create mixed breeds from the available pet pool. Players may also dress up their pets in a variety of outfits and accessories.

Along with these cosmetic customization options, players will also be able to tailor their pets' personalities just as they would a Sim's.

"The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs offers fans some of the cutest, most charming pets ever seen in The Sims. From dogs and cats to puppies and kittens, the new tools for customizing pets are so flexible and powerful, players can really create anything they can imagine," said executive producer Lyndsay Pearson.

Older Sims games, Sims 2 and 3, had pet expansion packs too. The Cats & Dogs expansion finally follows that tradition, 3 years after the debut of The Sims 4 in 2014.

The Sims 4 is also coming out for the PS4 and Xbox One on November 17, but no announcement has been made whether the pets expansion will carry over to the console versions down the line. – Rappler.com