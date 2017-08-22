Set to run at 4K resolution and with fancy Nvidia tech, the port is set to be the definitive version, visually

Published 1:50 PM, August 22, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – One of the biggest role-playing games of 2017, Final Fantasy XV, will debut on a new platform in 2018: PCs.

Game publisher Square Enix made the announcement on Monday, August 21, US time, in a press release that strongly highlighted technologies powered by graphics giant Nvidia. (READ: Our final word on 'Final Fantasy XV')

"With the help of Nvidia, we are creating a stunning visual experience in Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition, one worthy of this beloved franchise," said Hajime Tabata, director of Final Fantasy XV.

The console versions of XV were already visual spectacles, but it's common for console games making the transition to PC to sport even spiffier graphics. Hardcore Final Fantasy fans will surely be tuning in to see how the port – which will be able to run at 4K resolution – turns out, in what will likely be the game's definitive version.

Square Enix's press release touted the following Nvidia technologies to be used in the version:

NVIDIA Flow – creates vivid, combustible fluid, fire, and smoke

NVIDIA HairWorks – creates dynamic, life-like hair and fur for characters, animals, and monsters that inhabit the game

NVIDIA ShadowWorks – enables characters to cast shadows on themselves

NVIDIA Turf Effects – creates life-like grass and vegetation in the game environment

NVIDIA VXAO – adds depth and realism based on the physics principles of shadows and light

Square Enix didn't nail down a specific release date yet, only stating that it will be out by early 2018.

As shown in the trailer, the game will also have a first-person view mode. – Rappler.com