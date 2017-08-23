Samsung officially unveils their newest Note phablet. The phone will be available in PH stores on September 29

Published 11:01 PM, August 23, 2017

MANILA, Philippines – Samsung's newest flagship, the Galaxy Note 8, now has a Philippine price: P49,990. The price was announced at a media event in Makati on Wednesday, August 23, Philippine time, the same day as the company's official announcement of the phone at their New York "Samsung Unpacked" event.

The Note 8 is a slightly bigger Galaxy S8 Plus with a stylus. It has the same quad HD "Infinity Display" known for its 18.5:9 aspect ratio – only a little bigger. The Note 8's screen is 6.3 inches while the Galaxy S8 Plus is at 6.2 inches while the standard S8 has a 5.8-inch screen.

Like the S8 phones as well, the Note 8 carries a Samsung Exynos 8895 chip, 64GB of storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD), an 8MP front camera, virtual assistant Bixby, iris and fingerprint scanners, and IP68 waterproof and dustproof rating.

Similarities aside, the Note 8 has some distinct features. It's the first Samsung phone to have dual cameras. On the rear, one will find a standard-angle 12MP f/1.7 lens paired with a 12MP f/2.4 tele-lens. On the software side, Samsung gave it a "Live Focus" feature which lets users add some digital bokeh or background blur while taking photos.

The Note 8 also has more RAM than the S8 (6GB as opposed to the S8's 4GB), and as expected, it comes with its signature S-Pen stylus. In its current iteration, the S-Pen allows functions such as language translation, animated messages, and note-taking on a locked screen. It also has an app pairing function that lets users select two apps to be used simultaneously in a split-screen configuration, say, YouTube and a word processor.

The Note 8 runs on Android 7.1.1, and will come in two colors, "Midnight Black" and "Maple Gold." As for battery, the Note 8 has a 3,300 mAh battery, lower than the S8 Plus' 3,500 mAh and higher than the S8's 3,000 mAh unit.

Pre-orders begin on September 8 and end on September 17, with units arriving on September 29. Those who pre-order get a free AKG speaker worth P7,990 according to Samsung. Pre-orders are available via Globe, Smart, Lazada, Abenson's, Argomall, and Samsung Experience Stores. Samsung also offers a 6-month screen warranty through the Samsung Concierge service. – Rappler.com