Uber's adjusted net revenue more than doubles to $1.75 billion, year-over-year, in spite of the controversies

Published 4:19 PM, August 24, 2017

SAN FRANCISCO, USA – Uber's financial engine appeared to be purring despite its image being dented so badly its chief was pressured to resign.

Earnings figures first reported at news website Axios and confirmed by AFP showed that adjusted net revenue at Uber was $1.75 billion in the second quarter, more than doubling from about $800 million in the same period in 2016.

Gross bookings at the leading smartphone-summoned ride service doubled to $8.7 billion in the recently ended second quarter as the number of trips climbed 150% from a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based company's adjusted net loss fell nearly 14% to $645 million from the same quarter last year, Uber confirmed.

Meanwhile, Uber drivers have earned $50 million in tips since a gratuity option was added to the ride-sharing application in June.

Uber has been working to improve its relationships with drivers and riders after being hit with controversies that led to the resignation of founder and chief executive Travis Kalanick. (READ: TIMELINE: Uber's woes leading up to Travis Kalanick's resignation)

In the Philippines, Uber was slapped with a one-month suspension on August 14 by the country's Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB) for activating new drivers after being ordered to stop.

The company is still searching for a new chief as rumors swirl that Kalanick is orchestrating a return behind the scenes. – Rappler.com