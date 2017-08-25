One tweet says 'Welcome to the Dual Camera Family' – a possible reference to Samsung's first dual-cam phone, the Galaxy Note 8

MANILA, Philippines – All eyes are still currently on Samsung, having just unveiled their P50,000-phablet, the Galaxy Note 8. (READ: IN PHOTOS: Samsung Galaxy Note 8)

The Note 8, all other features aside, is the first Samsung phone to have dual cameras – making it relatively late to the dual-camera party. Last year's iPhone 7 Plus, LG G5 and the Huawei P9 had it, and much earlier in 2014, the HTC One M8 practically introduced the world to the whole idea of two-main-cameras-on-a-phone. Prior to the Note 8's unveiling, other phone brands such as Asus, Nokia, and OnePlus had their own take on the tech.

The fact that Samsung took its time to join the dual-camera fray didn't escape Chinese phone-maker Huawei. On its Australia account on Twitter, the brand poked fun at Samsung with a photo showing its dual camera family – the P9, Mate 9, P10, and upcoming Mate 10 – with the words "Welcome to the Dual Camera Family" and underneath the Mate 10, the words "#beyondthegalaxy". Look:

While the tweet could very well just be intended to welcome the upcoming Mate 10, the "#beyondthegalaxy" seems to be a more direct dig at Samsung and its Galaxy-branded phones.

The hashtag appeared even more prominently in Instagram posts made by Huawei Malaysia:

A day before Samsung revealed the Note 8, Huawei had already taken an apparent dig at the South Korean brand in another tweet, this time on their global account. The tweet, shown below, was a short teaser for their presence at Berlin expo IFA, which shows the word "Bigger" being scratched off, replaced by their own slogans "Do what matters" and "Do what you want". Samsung's slogan for the Note 8 is "Do Bigger Things".

The Huawei Mate 10 carries big expectations as its predecessor, the well-received Mate 9, was widely seen as the de facto replacement of the Samsung Note 7 after the 7's global product recall.

Beyond the Galaxy jab, the posts are also our first official look at the Mate 10 – a part of its back at least, and its silhouette which appears to be similar to the Samsung Infinity Display's 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Samsung teases its competitors too from time to time. At the Note 8 unveiling, product strategy and marketing VP Justin Denison, said, "Guess what you can do with your earphones? That's right, you can plug them into your standard earphone jack." Apple's iPhone 7 did away with the jacks, forcing users to use an audio adapter or buy wireless earphones including their very own AirPods. – Rappler.com