Published 6:30 PM, July 04, 2017

MANILA, Philippines - Try not to get too freaked out as we head into our blind playthrough of Get Even, a psychological horror first-person shooter game developed by Farm 51 and published by Bandai Namco.

On this episode of Rappler Game Night, we take our first steps into figuring out just what happened to protagonist Cole Black. We enter ruined buildings and dark rooms, take down armed enemies, avoid other horrors and even try to diffuse a bomb.



All of this while we try our best to calm down and not give into the game's creepy antics.



Get Even is also available for the Playstation 4 and Xbox One. – Rappler.com

*Access to Get Even was provided by Bandai Namco for this review/feature.