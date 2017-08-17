The game looks absolutely beautiful, fun, exciting, with two interesting characters that will keep you playing – everything you’d expect from an Uncharted game.

Published 7:26 AM, August 18, 2017

What started off as a spin-off DLC is now a fully-fledged game. The memorable ladies of the Uncharted universe now takes center stage as Naughty Dog reveals a whole lot more about Nadine Ross and Chloe Frazer.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy takes place in India, where Chloe and Nadine are on a quest to find the Tusk of Ganesh. Standing in their way is Asav, the leader of an insurgency group who is out to use the Tusk of Ganesh to fund his cause.

The game wastes no time in pulling you into the suspenseful story. The first couple of minutes has you walking through a war-torn city in India. As you make your way to the rendezvous, you are constantly reminded of how dangerous the situation is, and how intimidating your enemies could be. In fact, it doesn’t take long until the game thrusts you into the action and chaos that Uncharted is known for. Luckily, the gameplay is familiar, and soon enough you’re climbing walls confidently a la Nathan Drake

Once you get out of the city and into the jungle, you are in for a visual treat. The setting is gorgeous, and the game gives brief moments to take in all the sceneries. You get to drive through this setting too and occasionally get to see different sights like flamingos hanging by the waterfalls together, or monkeys just hanging about in the ruins. Perhaps the fun part is the fact that you can actually drive off of cliffs and waterfalls and the 4x4 doesn’t even take any damage.

Nostalgia might be the reason for you to buy this game, but it is the charming personalities and amazing chemistry of Chloe and Nadine that will keep you playing. We all know and remember Chloe as the shady thief in Uncharted 2: Among Thieves, and while Chloe is still a thief in The Lost Legacy, we learn a lot about her past and how she’s become the woman she is now. In the game she’s also a little less selfish and a little more caring, with glimmers of goodness hinted throughout her journey.

Nadine in the meantime is Chloe’s companion in this job, yet much of the spotlight is also given to her. While we may not play her at all, there’s also enough focus on her past and her motivations.

The two make up an unlikely yet effective duo. As you travel through the jungles of India, you get to hear their conversations and gain more insight about the two of them. Sometimes they talk about light things, like who gets to drive the 4x4. Other times they talk about uncomfortable topics, like their past dealings with the Drakes or their fathers. These exchanges during the quieter times of the game are compelling. It’s a Naughty Dog trademark that connects you to their characters and will keep you curious about them.

One caveat is that 4 hours in, it already seems like the game will be a short run. Possible proof of this is that the game actually costs less than the usual. It’s $39.99 compared to the usual $60 big game. Not to mention that once the objectives in the game are revealed on the map, it doesn’t seem like it’ll take awhile to get through them.

There also doesn’t seem to be anything new to the table, gameplay-wise. So for those hoping for fresh ways to tackle an adventure, they might be a little disappointed.

Still, with that being said, it seems everything is so far so good for this Uncharted spin-off. The game looks absolutely beautiful, fun, exciting, with two interesting characters that will keep you playing – everything you’d expect from an Uncharted game. – Rappler.com