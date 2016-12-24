Is it P200 or P300? Encounter over wrong price tag goes viral

This incident at a Cotton On shop will remind you of your rights as a consumer

MANILA, Philippines – What happens when the staff of a clothing store sticks a supposedly wrong price tag on an item, then insists on charging the higher "correct" price to a customer? Well, the clothing chain goes viral for the wrong reason.

It turns out that Cotton On customer Kaye Sy-Catral knew her rights as a consumer, and posted on Facebook on Wednesday, December 21, about her bad experience.

Catral said she picked up a pair of shorts with a price tag of P200, only to find out from the cashier lady that the price tag was supposedly wrong and the item actually cost P300.

The customer didn't back down until the store manager intervened and made Catral pay for only what the price tag indicated, P200.

According to Republic Act 7394, otherwise known as the Consumer Act of the Philippines, it is "unlawful to offer any consumer product for retail sale to the public without an appropriate price tag, label or marking publicly displayed to indicate the price of each article and said products shall not be sold at a price higher than that stated therein and without discrimination to all buyers."

Catral also recounted how she got a litte bit of attitude from the cashier after that.

The cashier went on to call the manager, who was "pleasant" enough to sell the product to her based on the tag but not without commenting on the side that they would be P100 short because of it.

As of writing, the post has received over 3,000 comments, been liked 34,000 times, and shared over 13,000 times. Several Facebook users are saying they have experienced the same thing.

In a statement sent to Rappler, the Cotton On team said they "take the feedback to heart" and will "review their systems" to hopefully come back "better and extend to customers exceptional shopping experience."

Cotton On expects that there will be occasions where they might disappoint, but they consider it as an "invite to do better the next time around."

For those who have experienced poor service, Cotton On encourages their customers to let them know and allow them to correct it. "Take up our invitation to come back and allow us to be at our finest," they continued.

Have you had a similar experience while shopping? – Rappler.com