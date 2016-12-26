Scenes from #NinaPH on social media
MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) continued to hammer the country with strong winds and rain on Monday, December 26, with signal warnings of various levels put up across the country. We have live updates here for the latest weather reports, flood and storm surge advisories, and more.
On Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, netizens have also captured scenes from the typhoon, which we've collected here:
Twitter:
Signal #4 typhoon niña aftermath here in Catanduanes #TyphoonNiña pic.twitter.com/psnaWblnVN— Kristel Tariman (@kristeltariman) December 26, 2016
San Andres, Catanduanes#NinaPH #TyphoonNina— KND®A (@kandradesu) December 26, 2016
© Ferdz Gonzales pic.twitter.com/jDNJAVWtvi
negative aircraft. all flights are delayed :( go away typhoon! #NAIA #T1 #typhoonNina pic.twitter.com/4OUQoeeoUB— Nina Sims (@ninzabala) December 26, 2016
#TyphoonNina aftermath here in Virac, Catanduanes pic.twitter.com/JtZT5Da2SF— Archie Ang (@archieiology) December 26, 2016
View from 39th. Rainy day!! Cuddle weather!!! Keep safe folks!! #NinaPH #TyphoonNina pic.twitter.com/pyMe2NYxev— arjeibRapadas (@labsjyairah) December 26, 2016
No Taal lake view today #typhoonnina made sure of that pic.twitter.com/Gn6t39B0rN— Beth C (@bubblybeth77) December 25, 2016
#BAGYONGNINA #NinaPH #typhoonnina pic.twitter.com/Jpl6o2OAmu— M a r i a n n e(@itsyanyanne) December 26, 2016
Keep safe every one..! #typhoonnina #NinaPH #TyphoonNockTen— Hazelene (@Hazelene5) December 26, 2016
Batangas pic.twitter.com/tdlUreFUXK
#typhoonnina #signal2 #heavyrain #gustywinds #manila #philippines pic.twitter.com/eQclB4R4Fw— ihotu (@ihotuvenia18) December 26, 2016
Santa Nina is coming to town. Makati typhoon morning #typhoonnina #typhoon pic.twitter.com/Pd0JQOPs2E— Daniel RR (@danrupinta) December 25, 2016
Facebook:
Tabaco City, Albay
Naga City
Pamplona, Camarines Sur
Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro
Instagram:
"Be one with boat!" - the guy behind me was saying perhaps to his fam. And then there's T telling me to look to the horizon and anticipate the big waves! Neither advice worked - thank god it's a short ride! We are safe from #typhoonnina but we are getting the rain and big clouds for sure! Great start to the holiday! I quite enjoyed it despite the screaming sesh! ______________ #justwait #lastnight #screamingsesh #funtimes #adventure #nockten #rollercoasterride #stiffneck #holidayinboracay #thomxsophtravels2016 #shangrila #travellingyogi #ferryride #kalibo #caticlan #boracay #funnyvids #vinyasascarf
