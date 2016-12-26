Social Media

Scenes from #NinaPH on social media

From Catanduanes to Manila, Filipino netizens capture the storm as it passes through Luzon

Rappler.com
Published 3:54 PM, December 26, 2016
Updated 5:01 PM, December 26, 2016

STORM SCENES. Photos from Twitter/@kandradesu and Instagram/@thonyhere

What's the weather like in your area? Report the situation through Rappler's Agos or tweet us at @rapplerdotcom.

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) continued to hammer the country with strong winds and rain on Monday, December 26, with signal warnings of various levels put up across the country. We have live updates here for the latest weather reports, flood and storm surge advisories, and more.

On Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, netizens have also captured scenes from the typhoon, which we've collected here:

Twitter:

Facebook:

Tabaco City, Albay

Naga City

Pamplona, Camarines Sur

Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Instagram:

Stay safe & dry everyone #typhoonnina

A video posted by @armanpolicarpio on

Very strong wind. So scary. #batangas #tingloy #ninaph #typhoonnina GodBless us. Keep Us Safe o Lord.

A video posted by 시엘 (@nurseclark1031) on

Keep safe and dry everyone #typhoonnina Thank God at kahapon hindi umulan ng ganito... pinagbigyan ang pasko #christmas

A video posted by A.Sound.Mind.In.A.Sound.Body (@thegianans) on

#typhoonnina #ninaph

A video posted by 시엘 (@nurseclark1031) on

The sea is angry. #TyphoonNina

A video posted by Jaycee Perez (@cheersjaycee) on

Still about three hours until the eye of the storm passes. That little house just collapsed. #typhoonnina #NockTen

A video posted by Sharon Gulick (@gulicksharon) on

Leading edge of the typhoon. #NockTen #typhoonnina #sabang

A video posted by Sharon Gulick (@gulicksharon) on

#aftermath #typhoonNina and my #supergirl Glad we are all safe. #tgbtg

A photo posted by Claudine L. Barter (@iamclaudinedin) on

