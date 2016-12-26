Scenes from #NinaPH on social media

From Catanduanes to Manila, Filipino netizens capture the storm as it passes through Luzon

MANILA, Philippines – Typhoon Nina (Nock-ten) continued to hammer the country with strong winds and rain on Monday, December 26, with signal warnings of various levels put up across the country. We have live updates here for the latest weather reports, flood and storm surge advisories, and more.

On Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter, netizens have also captured scenes from the typhoon, which we've collected here:

Twitter:

Signal #4 typhoon niña aftermath here in Catanduanes #TyphoonNiña pic.twitter.com/psnaWblnVN — Kristel Tariman (@kristeltariman) December 26, 2016

No Taal lake view today #typhoonnina made sure of that pic.twitter.com/Gn6t39B0rN — Beth C (@bubblybeth77) December 25, 2016

Facebook:

Tabaco City, Albay

Naga City

Pamplona, Camarines Sur

Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro

Instagram:

Stay safe & dry everyone #typhoonnina A video posted by @armanpolicarpio on Dec 25, 2016 at 7:02pm PST

#TyphoonNina in Pagsanjan: tumaas ang ilog, malakas ang ulan at hangin kanina, pero sana tapos na. We expected worse. Salamat Lord #typhoon #weather #Philippines A video posted by Tarra Quismundo (@tarramore) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:19pm PST

Very strong wind. So scary. #batangas #tingloy #ninaph #typhoonnina GodBless us. Keep Us Safe o Lord. A video posted by 시엘 (@nurseclark1031) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

Keep safe and dry everyone #typhoonnina Thank God at kahapon hindi umulan ng ganito... pinagbigyan ang pasko #christmas A video posted by A.Sound.Mind.In.A.Sound.Body (@thegianans) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:52pm PST

#typhoonnina #ninaph A video posted by 시엘 (@nurseclark1031) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:19pm PST

The sea is angry. #TyphoonNina A video posted by Jaycee Perez (@cheersjaycee) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:17pm PST

Still about three hours until the eye of the storm passes. That little house just collapsed. #typhoonnina #NockTen A video posted by Sharon Gulick (@gulicksharon) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:06pm PST

Leading edge of the typhoon. #NockTen #typhoonnina #sabang A video posted by Sharon Gulick (@gulicksharon) on Dec 25, 2016 at 4:12pm PST

#aftermath #typhoonNina and my #supergirl Glad we are all safe. #tgbtg A photo posted by Claudine L. Barter (@iamclaudinedin) on Dec 25, 2016 at 5:48pm PST

Thanks for letting me feel your presence before the year ends but please be gentle and leave us as if we never met. #TyphoonNina #Nina #PrayForThePhilippines #vsco #vscocam #vscocamgram A photo posted by Thony Castillo Gongora (@thonyhere) on Dec 25, 2016 at 6:02pm PST

