Meet Filipina Ginky Gamboa from Mark Zuckerberg's 'A Year of Running'

'A Year of Running' is more than a running community for Ginky Gamboa and her dog Whitey

MANILA, Philippines – Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg had a 365-mile running challenge for himself in 2016, which resulted to A Year of Running. Fellow runners joined Zuckerberg in his journey and shared their own adventures – among them, Filipina Ginky Gamboa.

According to Facebook, Gamboa is a widow with 4 children living in Quezon City and she loves to run. While she was out running, a stray dog started following her. She eventually named the dog Whitey.

"Last February 9, 2016, I was running then she (Whitey) came right at me. She keeps on running beside me. From that day on, I fell in love with her," said Gamboa.

She posted updates on Zuckerberg's public group page about their running sessions, and members encouraged her to adopt the dog. When she finally did, she discovered Whitey had several health issues and brought the dog to a vet. Her newfound friend is now better than ever and runs with her everyday.

"I had decided to bring her home and then she had surgery. Hours after her surgery, I brought her home. When she woke up, she had a new home. She's not in the streets anymore," Gamboa said on adopting Whitey.

Gamboa also shared that she got into running because her husband died from a heart attack. From then on, she wanted to take care of herself for her kids.

With Whitey by her side, Gamboa won't be running alone.

"I feel like I'm blessed with Whitey… It feels good to have a running buddy beside you." – Rappler.com