Board member Mocha Uson? Netizens weigh in

MANILA, Philippines – When pro-Duterte blogger and entertainer Mocha Uson was appointed board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Thursday, January 5, the announcement drew both flak and approval online.

Uson has been controversial for referring to journalists as "presstitutes," or journalists paid by powerful people to write biased and inaccurate news, and lauded by Duterte supporters for bearing good news on the administration. Just last Wednesday, January 4, Facebook took down pages that posted images about a supposed P300,000 check issued allegedly to her by Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

A parody Twitter account called "Board Member Mocha Uson" surfaced within hours of the MTRCB appointment announcement:

Wag po kaya mag-alala di ako magtatagal dito sa MTRCB. OJT lang po ito para sa isang mas malaking posisyon na nakatadhana para sakin. — Board Member Mocha (@MTRCBlogger) January 5, 2017

A common, sarcastic reaction had netizens comparing their goals with Mocha's, stating that if Mocha could bag the MTRCB job, then the possibilities were now greater for them as well. These posts were more common on Twitter:

If Mocha Uson can get a position at the MTRCB, I can get any job I want. — Earl Danielle (@earldanielle97) January 5, 2017

*Mocha has been appointed a board member of the MTRCB*



Ok, may pagasa akong maging VS angel — caradelebin (@johnreyg_) January 5, 2017

"Bes ligawan mo na si crush"

"Di ako ideal man niya"

"Si Mocha nga naging MTRCB Board Member, kaya mo din maging ideal man niya" — Jhnrmn (@jhnrmn) January 5, 2017

Mocha Uson's appointment @ MTRCB is a living proof that anyone can be hired without being qualified. Palakasan lang — Puto BoomBong Marcos (@ginio12) January 5, 2017

If Mocha Uson can be an MTRCB board member, then you can be anything that you want to be. Keep dreaming. https://t.co/u6H34DtSGH — Ara Carbon (@clippedpath) January 5, 2017

Kung kaya ni Mocha maging MTRCB board member kaya mo ring landiin si crush. yun nga lang kailangan mong sumipsip sa pangulo https://t.co/Bj03jYpBJW — superCARifragiListic (@VincentVanCarl) January 5, 2017

if mocha uson can be appointed a member of the MTRCB board without doing jack, i can be anything!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Kaia (@kaiaalouise) January 5, 2017

If Margaux Mocha Uson can get a position at the MTRCB, maybe I can get any job I want. Right mga Ka-Kremil S? — Cha (@acciocharisse) January 5, 2017

Others supported Mocha's appointment, defending the choice by either recalling her experience being in the public eye, or lending her the benefit of the doubt. While critics of Mocha's appointment were more active on Twitter, majority of her defenders came from Facebook:

- Rappler.com