Board member Mocha Uson? Netizens weigh in

The appointment of the controversial blogger draws comments from fans and haters alike

Published 7:00 PM, January 05, 2017
MANILA, Philippines – When pro-Duterte blogger and entertainer Mocha Uson was appointed board member of the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Thursday, January 5, the announcement drew both flak and approval online.

Uson has been controversial for referring to journalists as "presstitutes," or journalists paid by powerful people to write biased and inaccurate news, and lauded by Duterte supporters for bearing good news on the administration. Just last Wednesday, January 4, Facebook took down pages that posted images about a supposed P300,000 check issued allegedly to her by Senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

A parody Twitter account called "Board Member Mocha Uson" surfaced within hours of the MTRCB appointment announcement:

A common, sarcastic reaction had netizens comparing their goals with Mocha's, stating that if Mocha could bag the MTRCB job, then the possibilities were now greater for them as well. These posts were more common on Twitter:

Others supported Mocha's appointment, defending the choice by either recalling her experience being in the public eye, or lending her the benefit of the doubt. While critics of Mocha's appointment were more active on Twitter, majority of her defenders came from Facebook:

