Social media users criticize actress Iza Calzado after she said online that she was channeling former First Lady Imelda Marcos

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Donning butterfly sleeves and a sleek updo, Iza Calzado posted on Instagram that she was channeling former First Lady Imelda Marcos at Tim Yap's birthday bash.

But the actress drew criticism from netizens, who thought her posts about her Imelda-inspired look were tone-deaf.

My smile when I won Best in Filipiniana last Thursday at the birthday celebration of @officialtimyap and got a new Rimowa luggage! Thanks, Tim! Can't wait to use it. Wooooohoooo!!! @dtanph #TYUniverse A photo posted by DREAM BIG (@missizacalzado) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:14am PST

In one Instagram post, Calzado said, "Decided to channel my inner Imelda Marcos for the party since I love shoes and I love wearing the terno just like Madame Imelda!"

Decided to channel my inner Imelda Marcos for the party since I love shoes and I love wearing the terno just like Madame Imelda! #tyuniverse A photo posted by DREAM BIG (@missizacalzado) on Jan 21, 2017 at 2:22am PST

She also mentioned that she would like to portray the widow of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos one day.

People on Twitter pointed out that it was problematic to "channel" someone like Imelda, given the rampant corruption during the Marcos regime and the former First Lady's notoriously extravagant lifestyle.

Calzado then defended her posts in a series of tweets. "I never stated that I idolize Imelda. I clearly stated that I channeled a part of her, which I resonate with, love for shoes and terno. And yes, I said I would love to play Imelda in a film because it is very interesting to me, as an actor, to try and wrap my head around the character, the person that is Imelda."

I never stated that I idolize Imelda. I clearly stated that I channeled a part of her, which I resonate with, love for shoes and terno. — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

And yes, isaid I would love to play Imelda in a film because it is very interesting to me, as an actor, to try and wrap my head around — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

The character, the person that is Imelda. Just because I said I want to play her means I put her on a pedestal. — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

She also clarified that she never meant to disrespect Martial Law victims. "I posted that without malice or any intention of hurting the victims of Martial Law. No political agenda. I stay away from political posts."

I posted that without malice or any intention of hurting the victims of Martial Law. No political agenda. I stay away from political posts. — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

Nakakalungkot that in today's society, people have become so divided, politically, that they've become so opinionated and sensitive — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

Yes, we must never forget our history but we should also live in the present and look towards a bright future. A unified future. — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

Kung may nasaktan man ako, patawad. Again, my intention was never to hurt or offend you. This will be my last tweet about this. Peace. — Izadora Calzado (@MissIzaCalzado) January 22, 2017

Netizens, however, still weren't pleased with the actress' apology. The hashtag #ChannelYourInnerImelda went viral.

According to Amnesty International, 3,240 were killed, 34,000 were tortured, and 70,000 were imprisoned during Martial Law. To this day, victims are still seeking reparations, while the government has yet to fully recover the Marcos family's ill-gotten wealth. (READ: Recovering Marcos' ill-gotten wealth: After 30 years, what?) – Rappler.com