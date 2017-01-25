The Netherlands has a special welcome message for new US President Donald Trump

MANILA, Philippines – "Grab 'em by the pony."

A few days after the inauguration of US President Donald Trump, Dutch show Zondag met Lubach released a satirical video – shown above – aimed at introducing the Netherlands to the new world leader in a way that would "appeal to him the most."

The video posted on the vpro zondag met lubach YouTube channel has more than 3 million views, while the video posted on the Zondag met Lubach Facebook page has more than 39 million views and counting.

The anchor of the program tweeted out the video, tagging the official Twitter account of the President of the United States:

To close the video, the narrator expressed what they hope to achieve during Trump's presidency: "We totally understand it's going to be America first but can we just say: the Netherlands second?"

What do you think of the video? If there's a viral post or video you'd like to share, put it up on X! – Rappler.com