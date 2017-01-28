Filipino Twitter users try out their diplomacy skills by translating words and phrases from everyday speak into 'proper' Malacañang speech

MANILA, Philippines – What would you say if you were an official representative of the government?

On Saturday, January 28, Filipino Twitter users tried out their diplomacy skills by translating words and phrases from everyday speak into "proper" Malacañang speech.

The hashtag, #SayItLikeMalacanang originated from user Temperamental Brat who called on followers to follow the example of the recent Palace statement wishing Miss Universe Philippines 2016 candidate Maxine Medina luck in the coming pageant, which is to be held in the country on January 30.

Felicitations, Brats! Let's take a cue from The Palace and exercise our creative thesaurus usage!



It's time to #SayItLikeMalacanang! https://t.co/mVeMeEqIMB — Temperamental Brat (@TMPRMNTLBRAT) January 28, 2017

After 6 months of almost daily speeches and press briefings under the new administration, netizens think they have figured out the formula for transforming spontaneous – sometimes crass – speeches into bona fide government statements.

Have they truly mastered the process or should citizens leave the press releases to those at the podium? You be the judge:

It wasn't the first time that local tweeters pondered on the possibility of going from ordinary citizen to government official. In August 2016, #DutertePleaseAppointMe trended after a rumor that Mocha Uson would be the Bureau of Customs' social media consultant spread online.

What do you think of these latest trends that seem to tease the government? Share your thoughts on X! – Rappler.com