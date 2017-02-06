Just on Free Facebook? No problem! Rappler's top stories can now be read in full on your mobile device.

MANILA, Philippines – "Hanggang title ka lang! Free FB lang kasi!"

If you rely on a limited data plan, or on promos like Free Facebook on your mobile, it could be frustrating to not be able to read news articles in full. You spot a headline that piques your interest, but can't click through because it would cost you.

In its thrust to encourage a more informed and empowered public, Rappler takes down the wall between article titles and their content through Facebook Messenger.

Jumping off from our first version of the Rappler Messenger Bot, we have streamlined and improved it so that anyone who messages our official account can not only get a rundown of the day's top stories, but also read the full story within the same chat box without paying a centavo! You can subscribe to the bot as well, to receive the top stories automatically every morning.

How to access Rappler's Messenger Bot

1. Like Rappler on Facebook, then tap on the Messenger option on the lower right corner of the page's cover photo.

2. Type @rappler top stories to see the latest top stories of the day, and subscribe by typing @rappler subscribe.

NOTE: If you have previously subscribed to the old version of our bot, simply typing @rappler top stories will activate the new version!

3. To read a top story within the chat box for free, you may choose to get the summary or the full story – just tap on your preferred option.

4. You may also choose options through the menu on the bottom left corner of the screen.

Options for sharing stories to your Facebook account as well as reading stories according to the day's top mood are also available.

If you're an Android user, you may also access Messenger through the Free Basics app! Just tap on the Messenger option in the Free Services menu:

Through this public service, Rappler's readers can now access more significant local and international news, and spark informed and impassioned discussions! Gone are the days when headlines serve as barricades, instead of gateways, to information, when readers with limited data access are blocked from the bigger, more accurate picture.

In fact, why don't you try it out right now?

Tell us what you think of this new and improved service through our publishing platform X! – Rappler.com