MANILA, Philippines – Happy 13th birthday, Facebook!

In commemoration of the social networking site's anniversary on February 4, Facebook started rolling out videos of memories you've shared with your Facebook friends.

Generate your Friends Day video

During the launch, you are expected to see a personalized Friends Day video at the top of your News Feed. Only you can see your video, but you have the option to edit and share it with your friends.

To edit your video, just visit facebook.com/friendsday and click “Edit Video.” An editing tool will allow you to customize the photos you can include in your video before posting.

Once you're done, just click “Share”, select the audience for your video, then click “Post”. You will be notified when your customized Friends Day video is ready for viewing.

Friends Day GIFs on Messenger

Facebook also rolled out friendship-themed GIFs on Messenger, perfect for easy conversation starters and light moments with friends.

Here's your chance to start a meaningful conversation with your peers! Share your Friends Day video and other stories about friendship using #friendsday. –Rappler.com