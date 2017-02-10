The name "Jollibee" becomes the top Twitter trend nationwide

MANILA, Philippines — Local fast good giant Jollibee had social media buzzing overnight thanks to two Valentine's-themed videos released on their Facebook and YouTube accounts Thursday, February 9.

"Vow" sets viewers up to believe that a man is about to marry a woman he'd had a storybook romance with, only to jar them in the end when it is revealed that the woman is marrying someone else, and that the man had just been her best friend all along.

"Crush", on the other hand, tells the story of a boy who leaves Jollibee burgers as anonymous gifts for his high school crush, and in a twist ending, reveals that the both of them ended up marrying and building a family.

Both videos generated a flurry of reactions online, and even led the name "Jollibee" to be the top Twitter trend nationwide:

Many were quick to release some inner turmoil:

Inaano ba kita, jollibee?! Nang aano ka e — Marvs (@marvss12) February 10, 2017

For the first time in a long time, bumida rin ang sawi. *insert Jollibee emoji* — Zschrtzlmmlyn. (@zschurtz) February 10, 2017

Kinain na rin yun puso mo #Jollibee — Tin (@tingarriga18) February 10, 2017

Others had more sober interpretations:

Yung-kunwari-apektado-tayo-sa-ads-ng-Jollibee-pero-sa-totoo-nakikisabay-lang-tayo-sa-hype-and-our-lives-are-still-miserable-af feeling — LOREM IPSUM (@rennforthewin) February 10, 2017

prayer circle for all the jollibee cashiers who have to deal with the sudden influx of pineapple juice upgrades today — neil patrick b. (@flinchers) February 10, 2017

@Jollibee gawa kayo ng short film na accurate. madami tao sa loob tas madumi yung floor puro footprints. — Mariah Solidum (@iahTHEawesome) February 10, 2017

I didn't get any feels from that Jollibee commercial for some reason. Just kept thinking how gross he was for carrying around all those Yums — Mimi Chever (@mimichever) February 10, 2017

Spoofs and memes were also par for the course:

Others, however, found the messaging of both videos a little sexist and troublesome:

The ads, according to Interaksyon, are part of a special Valentine's series entitled "Kuwentong Jollibee", and were scheduled to be released on succeeding days.

"Vow", directed by Ianco dela Cruz, was slated for the 9th, while "Crush", directed by Joel Ruiz, was slated for the 10th. The latter may have been released prematurely since it had already made the rounds the same day as "Crush".

The final video, "Date", directed by Pepe Diokno, is slated for release on February 11.

What do you think of the videos?