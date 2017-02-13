The brand's biggest online hits come from 2016, a sign of the growth of digital advertising

MANILA, Philippines – Days before Valentine's day, Philippine social media was lit up by a string of "hugot" advertisements from fastfood giant Jollibee. Since being unleashed on what would've otherwise been an unremarkable Thursday evening in February, the first video ("Vow") has since received 13 million views at the time of writing.

The succeeding shorties, most likely, elicited booming fistpumps from the ad makers just as well, with "Crush" and "Date" making it rain with 11 million and 9 million views respectively.

The "Vow" and "Crush" videos topped the previous high for the 'bee: the JolliDance Showdown and its 10 million views. The laggard among the 3, "Date," vaulted over the previous top 2 video, "Kahera," the brand's offering for grandparents' day in September. The clip currently has 7 million views.

All the videos mentioned up to this point are some of the brand's biggest hits on Facebook. With numbers like that, it's clear that Jollibee knows a thing or two about effective digital advertising.

And it's not just dumb luck. Founder of e-commerce startup Ava Online Group, Oliver Segovia points out in a blog post that there's a method to the success of the recent online videos: "Jollibee has been experimenting with videos for a long time. Winning with content takes time and investment to discover what works. This is not a traditional three-month campaign. It takes patience and commitment from brands to stumble upon the winning formula."

Cutting out Jollibee's pre-Valentine trio, we've compiled the brand's 10 most viewed Facebook videos. All of them broke the 5-million mark, enough views for the videos to qualify as viral.

1) "JolliDance Showdown" - 297,243 Likes · 10,056,643 views

Released: February 27, 2016

JolliDance Showdown Ito na nga ang moment na pinakahihintay ni Jollibee! Panoorin para malaman kung sino ang una niyang hinamon for a #JolliDanceShowdown Posted by Jollibee on Friday, February 26, 2016

2) "Kahera" - 269,436 Likes · 7,385,741 views

Released: September 6, 2016

Pinaghuhusay niya ang kanyang trabaho dahil sa suporta at gabay na natatanggap niya araw-araw. #KwentongJollibee #HappyGrandparentsDay #September11 Posted by Jollibee on Tuesday, September 6, 2016

3) "Almusal" - 241,976 Likes · 7,383,367 views

Released: February 14, 2016

Almusal Walang katumbas ang saya kapag sinimulan mo ang iyong araw na kasama ang iyong pinakamamahal. #KwentongJollibee #Almusal To see more stories, visit: www.youtube.com/c/JollibeePH Posted by Jollibee on Saturday, February 13, 2016

4) "#TasteRealLove over and over again with James and Nadine" - 228,110 Likes · 6,556,886 views

Released: October 8, 2016

#TasteRealLove over and over again with James and Nadine :) Posted by Jollibee on Friday, October 7, 2016

5) Sarah Geronimo - Chickenjoy commercial - 101,098 Likes · 6,377,494 views

Released: July 3, 2016

Sarah Geronimo leads the Chickenjoy Nation in reminding us why Chickenjoy is the Philippines' Best-Tasting Fried Chicken. Posted by Jollibee on Saturday, July 2, 2016

6) "Ang #NewForeverLove nina James and Nadine" - 143,135 Likes · 5,725,087 views

Released: July 16, 2016

Ang #NewForeverLove nina James and Nadine? NEW Sweet-Spicy BBQ Burger Steak! Your forever favorite Burger Steak, now also available with Sweet-Spicy BBQ sauce. #SweetSpicyBBQLove Posted by Jollibee on Friday, July 15, 2016

7) Summer Made of Joy Promo - 123,628 Likes · 5,672,614 views

Released: March 14, 2016

Summer Made of Joy Promo Gusto mo ba ng exciting summer vacation with your family sa Resorts World Sentosa Singapore? Paano kung 3 days at all expenses paid pa? Sali na sa Singapore Summer Made of Joy Raffle Promo! Watch this video to find out more! Earn a raffle coupon when you buy Chickenjoy thru dine-in, take-out, drive thru, delivery, party and bulk orders. After filling out your coupons, drop them in designated boxes found in all Jollibee stores nationwide. Promo period: February 15 to March 31, 2016 #Chickenjoy #MadeOfJoyPromo Posted by Jollibee on Sunday, March 13, 2016

8) Jollibee's Independence Day anthem featuring Rachelle Ann Go and Darren Espanto - 240,850 Likes · 5,344,850 views

Released: June 10, 2016

Ipakita natin sa buong mundo ang sarap at saya maging Pilipino! Watch this new Independence Day anthem of Jollibee sung by Rachelle Ann Go and Darren Espanto and share with your fellow proud Pinoys! #PinoyAndProud Posted by Jollibee on Thursday, June 9, 2016

9) P87K Everyday Giveaway ng Jollibee Delivery! promo - 71,589 Likes · 5,319,274 views

Released: July 27, 2016

Anong wish mong treat sa sarili mo? Baka matupad na yan pag nanalo ka ng P87,000 sa P87K Everyday Giveaway ng Jollibee Delivery! Just call #8-7000 to join. May Jollibee favorites ka na, may chance ka pang manalo every day! Posted by Jollibee on Wednesday, July 27, 2016

10) Ang Regalo ni Lolo - 192,606 Likes · 5,131,928 views

Released: December 11, 2016

Ang Regalo ni Lolo Sana, tulad ni lolo, matagpuan nyo rin ang pinakamasayang regalo para sa inyong chikiting ngayong Pasko. Silipin itong masayang handog mula sa Jollibee! Posted by Jollibee on Saturday, December 10, 2016

Interestingly, all the videos are from 2016. For Jollibee, this means that they may have indeed figured out a formula that puts their videos in a position to succeed. Jollibee's 1st video came out in 2011, an ad for a tie-up with Captain America: The First Avenger. It had 81 likes and 12 shares.

The rise in views can also be attributed to Facebook's healthy user growth. In the fourth quarter of 2016, the total number of users rose to 1.86 billion, a 17% increase from the past quarter. (Read: Facebook earns $3.7-B in last quarter of 2016)

US figures reported by Fortune also show that online ad spending is simply growing fast to the tune of $17.6 billion spent in the third quarter of 2016. That's 20% higher compared to the same period last year, largely attributed to the growth of mobile and video. Facebook, along with Google, accounted for 99% of that growth, effectively making them a duopoly.

These growth trends, along with Jollibee's longstanding foray into online videos, have helped buoy the success of their pre-Valentine's ads.

Beyond Jollibee, the videos also represent a victory for digital media against traditional media such as TV: Online campaigns work and they can get the views at a breakneck pace.

The aforementioned Segovia speaks up about this point as well, saying that Jollibee has uncovered "strategic leverage" to bring down the cost that traditional media demands. He cited Globe as an example, too, which grew its business even as it shifted its outdoor and print spending to digital. – Rappler.com